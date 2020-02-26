Karnataka

‘Centre to take up Karnataka’s request for U.S. consulate in Bengaluru during future bilateral talks’

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan speaking at a seminar on Videsh Sampark, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan speaking at a seminar on Videsh Sampark, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Nagesh Prabhu

After Delhi and Mumbai, a large number of visa applications come from Bengaluru, says Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday said the Union government will take up the issue of establishing a U.S. Consulate in Bengaluru during bilateral talks with the U.S. in the future.

Also read | External Affairs Minister backs request for U.S. consulate in Bengaluru

Speaking at a seminar on Videsh Sampark here, Mr. Muraleedharan said after Delhi and Mumbai, a large number of visa applications come from Bengaluru. “We will take up the issue of establishing a U.S. Consulate in Bengaluru during bilateral talks,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary of Karnataka T.M. Vijay Bhaskar urged the Centre to consider the State government’s demand to set up a U.S. Consulate in Bengaluru. Now, applicants for visa have to travel to Chennai.

Karnataka has provided tablets for all police stations in the State for faster verification of passports, the Chief Secretary said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 12:41:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/centre-to-take-up-karnatakas-request-for-us-consulate-in-bengaluru-during-future-bilateral-talks/article30920178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY