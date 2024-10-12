GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre to supply fortified rice under PDS

Schemes to cost around ₹18,000 crore in five years

Published - October 12, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government will supply fortified rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Dharwad on Friday.

The scheme that aims to battle malnutrition will cost around ₹18,000 crore over five years, he said.

The Centre is distributing rice to beneficiaries of Garib Kalyan (PMGKAY) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana Scheme (AAY). The Centre gives five kg rice to each person under PMGKAY and 35 kg rice to a family under AAY. Fortified grain will be included under the schemes now. It will help the poor to overcome anaemia and other health issues, he said.

He criticised the Congress government in the State for taking credit for the Anna Bhagya scheme, without disclosing that the grain was allotted by the Centre.

