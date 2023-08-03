ADVERTISEMENT

Centre to send team to oversee road, tunnel work

August 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister, Public Works Minister meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Union government will send a team of experts to identify and rectify problems in the construction of roads and tunnels in the Shiradi Ghat area.

This was among the assurances given by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Ministerial delegation was seeking support for some road and infrastructure projects to be taken up in the State.

The delegation members discussed about traffic and other problems on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the issues related to Shiradi Ghat construction work and pending projects.

“Mr. Gadkari gave us a patient hearing and has assured to help us,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

