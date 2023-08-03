HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre to send team to oversee road, tunnel work

Chief Minister, Public Works Minister meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

August 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Union government will send a team of experts to identify and rectify problems in the construction of roads and tunnels in the Shiradi Ghat area.

This was among the assurances given by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Ministerial delegation was seeking support for some road and infrastructure projects to be taken up in the State.

The delegation members discussed about traffic and other problems on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the issues related to Shiradi Ghat construction work and pending projects.

“Mr. Gadkari gave us a patient hearing and has assured to help us,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.