Karnataka

Centre to relax more lockdown norms from Monday: CM

The State government on Friday said that the Centre is expected to announce more relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown norms from Monday (May 18).

The third phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end on Sunday (May 17).

“Let us wait for May 17. The Centre is expected to relax everything from May 18”, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said.

Except five-star hotels, the Centre is expected to relax lockdown norms for other hotel industry, gyms, and other business establishments, he said at a press meet here.

