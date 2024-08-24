ADVERTISEMENT

Centre to procure green gram, sunflower seeds

Published - August 24, 2024 07:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Following a request from the State government, the Centre has agreed to procure green gram and sunflower seeds from farmers in Karnataka. The price of high-quality green gram has been fixed at ₹8,682 per quintal while the price for sunflower seeds has been fixed at ₹7,280 per quintal.

Minister for Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil said the Centre had agreed to procure both commodities by providing support price to farmers. The Centre had agreed to procure 22,215 tonnes of green gram and 13,210 tonnes of sunflower seeds, he said.

The Deputy Commissioners have been told to hold meetings of the task forces in green gram and sunflower growing districts and identify locations for procurement of the produce. The process of registration for procurement would start soon, Mr. Patil said.

