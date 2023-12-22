December 22, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Centre is expected to take a decision on State Government’s plea for financial assistance to tackle the drought situation in Karnataka during a meeting scheduled on December 23.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mysuru on December 22, Mr Siddaramaiah said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to New Delhi, and explained the drought situation in Karnataka.

Mr Amit Shah is the Chairman of the high-level committee, which is expected to take a decision on Karnataka’s plea for drought relief, he said.

During his discussion with Mr Modi, Mr Siddaramaiah said he brought up the issues of Mahadayi, Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects. Besides, he urged the Prime Minister to immediately approve the State Government’s request to increase the number of days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from the existing 100 to 150 per year in view of the drought in Karnataka.

Mr Modi assured Mr Siddaramaiah that he will speak to Mr Shah and other persons concerned with regard to the State’s request.

To a question on the response of the Central leaders, Mr Siddaramaiah said the response was good, and they heard them out patiently.

Suspension of MPs

Describing the suspension of several MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the demand for a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament as ‘murder of democracy’, Mr Siddaramaiah said the suspension of so many MPs was ‘unprecedented’.

In democracy, the government should listen to the opposition. People in the opposition too had been elected by the voters of India. Contending that the government cannot ignore the voice of the opposition, who also carry the people’s mandate, Mr Siddaramaiah said nobody, including the Speaker, can snatch the rights of the opposition.

“They can’t keep the opposition members outside the House and pass various Bills. It is autocratic behaviour of this government,” he said warning the BJP government at the Centre that people will not tolerate anybody behaving in an ‘undemocratic and anti-constitutional’ manner.

COVID-19: Be cautious, but no need to panic

On COVID-19, Mr Siddaramaiah said there is no need for the general public to either panic or become anxious. “There is no need for panic or anxiety. We only need to remain cautious,” he said.

The State Government’s Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 had met and suggested that people wear masks in crowded areas.

Mallikarjuna Kharge for PM

On the suggestion of projecting Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge’s name as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition, Mr Siddaramaiah said INDIA, the alliance of political parties led by Congress, should take a decision in the matter.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has only made a suggestion in this regard. The INDIA alliance will have to take a decision,” he pointed out.

Criticism about travel by private aircraft

Reacting to criticism by the BJP for the special flight he took for his recent visit to Delhi to seek drought relief from the Centre, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed to the special flight opted for by Mr Modi when he travels. He asked reporters to question BJP leaders about how Mr Modi travels.

