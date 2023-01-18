Centre to clear e-Rupi scheme shortly, assures Narayanaswamy

January 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Wednesday said the Centre will clear the e-Rupi scheme initiated by the Government of Karnataka to ensure that the tuition fee given to students as per the revised scholarship guidelines reaches their colleges.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day regional workshop organized by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment on implementation of schemes for the welfare of Dalits, Mr Narayanaswamy said he had had been informed by the officials concerned that the scheme will be cleared in the next 3-4 days.

The scheme, he said, will help resolve the problem that had arisen in the payment of scholarship through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the students in the country.

Mr. Narayanaswamy was responding to a request made by Karnataka’s Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary for early approval of the scheme by the Centre to resolve the hurdles in the path of students’ tuition fee reaching their respective institutions.

Addressing the workshop earlier, Mr. Poojary said the tuition fee paid by the State government under the scholarship programme was not reaching their respective colleges. So, the State government had come up with the e-Rupi scheme, which ensures that the tuition fee reaches the colleges. But, the scheme needs Centre’s clearance, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Department of E-Governance, Government of Karnataka, has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and State Bank of India (SBI) to implement e-Rupi, which is a cashless and contactless payment solution to students under its scholarship programme.

E-Rupi will be used to ensure a leak-proof delivery of education fees of eligible students by paying digitally to the college by the government of Karnataka. The government will get the e-vouchers delivered to the mobiles of eligible students. The voucher code can be received on feature phone also, according to a statement from NCPI.

The students will be able to redeem e-Rupi at the identified colleges for the intended purpose of paying fees. For redeeming e-Rupi, the identified institutes will scan the QR code or the SMS string displayed by the students using an application or POS machine, the statement added. The voucher can be redeemed only for payment of fees to colleges or institutes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Narayanswamy also hoped that the two- day workshop will help the officials understand technical and administrative hurdles dogging the implementation of welfare schemes for Dalits and find solutions to them.

The best practices adopted in certain States for implementation of the programmes should be replicated in other parts of the country, he said.

The workshop was attended by the Ministers for Social Welfare from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Odisha, besides senior officials including Secretaries to the Government of India and State governments.