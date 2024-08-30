Centre targeting non-BJP governments in States, claims Minister

“The Union government is targeting non-BJP governments in the States. This is very unfortunate and condemnable,” Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“While the Congress government in the State is working for the welfare of the poor, the Union government is working only to make the rich richer by waiving loans of around ₹16 lakh crore taken by rich individuals and corporate houses but remained unpaid,” the Minister told reporters.

“The Congress government in the State has implemented the five guarantees to benefit the poor. But the Union government’s policies are aimed at benefitting the rich,” she claimed.

To a query, Ms. Hebbalkar said that she has immense faith in the Constitution, the judiciary and the due process of law.

“I strongly believe that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing allegations of irregularities in the alleged scam in MUDA, will come out unscathed,” she claimed.

To a query, she said: “It seems that the Governor is working under immense pressure.”