Centre, State govt. condemned for ‘failure’ on flood relief front

Members of Shivamogga District Congress Committee staged a protest in the city on Saturday against the alleged failure of Central and State governments to extend relief for the flood-affected families in Karnataka.

Addressing the protest meet, R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, alleged that the ruling BJP leaders have turned a blind eye to the plight of the families.

Referring to the announcement by the Centre on advance release of ₹1,200 crore to Karnataka for relief and rehabilitation works, he said that though the total loss was estimated to be around ₹35,000 crore, the Centre has released a paltry sum after much dillydallying.

He said the Centre has failed to understand the gravity of the problems, and the failure on the part of the State government in scientific assessment of the losses, documentation of the losses and in convincing the Centre on the need to release money immediately for relief works is evident. Many of those who have lost houses have not got ₹10,000 immediate compensation fixed by the State government.

H.S. Sundaresh, SDCC president, said that though the BJP had come to power in 2014 by promising to create two crore fresh jobs every year, the problem of unemployment has aggravated owing to mismanagement of the economy by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Alleging that the job losses in automobile and other sectors was due to flawed policies of the BJP-led government, the Congress activists prepared pakodas to register their ire.