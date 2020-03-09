Centre, State government will work to set up industrial corridor, says Angadi

“The Union and the State governments will work together to set up an industrial corridor between Belagavi and Dharwad, to ensure the development of north Karnataka,” Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways, said here on Sunday.

He was speaking after the swearing-in of the new office-bearers of the BJP at the block level. “Work on the corridor will start alongside the work on laying a direct railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad via Kittur,” the Minister said.

According to him, the Railway Ministry was taking up the project of the construction of the line on priority.

“The State government has responded to our request and announced that the land for the project will be given without cost and that it will share half the cost of the project. We are thankful to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for this,” he said.

“The State government will also work towards reviving the industrial area project in Kittur in line with the spirit of the Make in India scheme. We will invite national and multinational companies involved in the manufacturing of railway spares and defence equipment. We have urged the State government to study the proposal and come up with a plan for the area,” he said.

He said he would not support the demand for an international airport in Belagavi as there was neither the land nor infrastructure for the project. He was responding to a query about a social media campaign to upgrade the Sambra airport in Belagavi to an international airport.

“We have acquired land for roads, and for setting up of VTU and Rani Channamma University, and other similar projects. If we want to acquire more land now, the people will be angry with us. Hubballi has an extended airport and other facilities to have an international airport. That is why when MPs from north Karnataka met the Prime Minsiter seeking an international airport in this region, I seconded the choice of Hubballi,” Mr Angadi said.

“Earlier, I suggested that a new international airport be built between Hubballi and Belagavi. But leaders like Manohar Parrikar and other leaders from Maharashtra did not support it as they wanted it for their State,” he said.