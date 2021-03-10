‘Centre, State government have failed to address farmers’ woes’

Farmers’ leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar addressing a media conference in Ballari on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

10 March 2021 23:46 IST

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar says farmers are being cheated in the name of MSP

Referring to the State budget presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the recently-amended laws from the Union and State government, farmers’ leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said that the Union and State governments had failed to address the farmers’ problems.

“The amendments to the Land Reforms Act, APMC Act, Essential Commodities Act, Electricity Act and others that have a direct bearing on the farmers have clearly shown that the governments are serving their corporate masters and not the farming community. These legislations help to safeguard the interests of big corporate companies and not farmers. We don’t accept these laws that were forcibly imposed on us despite our opposition,” he said at a press conference in Ballari on Wednesday appealing to the government to give up its stubborn position and repeal the controversial laws.

Dismissing the claims of the governments on Minimum Support Price (MSP) being offered to farm produce, Mr. Chandrashekhar said that the governments were misleading the people with false claims.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have been demanding scientific MSP as recommended by M.S. Swaminathan Commission and what the government is offering is not scientific MSP. The government is cheating the farmers in the name of MSP. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa are doing everything that serves the interests of big companies and deprives the people of their legitimate rights,” he said.

On the recent agitation by the transport workers employed in State-owned transport corporations, Mr. Chandrashekhar said that the demands of the workers had not yet been met.

“The main demand of the agitation was considering the transport workers as government workers and extending all the facilities and payscale to them. The government has clearly said that it is not possible to meet the demand. We have set a deadline of April 7. If there is no positive response by then, we will resume the agitation,” he said.