Centre stalled the process of closing VISL in Bhadravati, says MP

March 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hassan

The Centre has stalled the process to close the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited, a plant of the Steel Authority of India, in Bhadravati, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Raghavendra said the Centre had withdrawn its decision to close the unit. The same had been conveyed to the Steel Authority of India. “The plant will be managed by SAIL for this year. It will be allocating the budget required for the operations this year”, he said.

Earlier in October 2022, the Centre had taken the decision to close the unit considering the recurring losses. Following this decision, the employees went on strike to protest the decision.

Mr. Raghavendra said the BJP leaders had appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly on this issue. He had responded positively. “During my recent visit to Delhi, I met Union Minister for Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Finally, the Centre has taken a decision not to close the unit”, he said. He maintained that this was not an “election gimmick”, but a commitment.

When asked if there was any communication in writing about this decision, Mr. Raghavendra said a communication in writing was expected. However, there were some technical issues as the model code of conduct could come into effect at any time. However, he added, his efforts to retain and revive the plant would continue after the elections.