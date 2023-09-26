ADVERTISEMENT

Centre should send a team to assess situation on ground, reiterates Deve Gowda

September 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has reiterated that the Prime Minister should send a team to study the ground situation and take a decision on the Cauvery issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Deve Gowda said he wrote to the Prime Minister suggesting he send a team of five experts to assess water storage in all reservoirs and the crop situation. “I wrote the letter with the suggestion that I could make. I have placed the facts in my letter”, he said.

The former PM recalled that during a similar crisis during Congress rule, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met him along with the advocate. “Then I staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Then Union Minister Ananth Kumar met me. Modi was the PM then also”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he remarked that the people of Tamil Nadu exhibited unity on this issue. “In Karnataka, some people have given a call for Karnataka bandh on Friday, while a few others are observing bandh in Bengaluru today. This is the situation in our State”, he lamented.

Mr. Deve Gowda was in Hassan to attend a programme organised by the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US