Centre should send a team to assess situation on ground, reiterates Deve Gowda

September 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has reiterated that the Prime Minister should send a team to study the ground situation and take a decision on the Cauvery issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Deve Gowda said he wrote to the Prime Minister suggesting he send a team of five experts to assess water storage in all reservoirs and the crop situation. “I wrote the letter with the suggestion that I could make. I have placed the facts in my letter”, he said.

The former PM recalled that during a similar crisis during Congress rule, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met him along with the advocate. “Then I staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Then Union Minister Ananth Kumar met me. Modi was the PM then also”, he said.

Further, he remarked that the people of Tamil Nadu exhibited unity on this issue. “In Karnataka, some people have given a call for Karnataka bandh on Friday, while a few others are observing bandh in Bengaluru today. This is the situation in our State”, he lamented.

Mr. Deve Gowda was in Hassan to attend a programme organised by the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

