Centre should review CAA, says Gowda

The Union government should review the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it has the potential to affect the integrity of the nation, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said on Sunday.

“The implementation of the Act will pit one community against another, and it is to make India a Hindu Rashtra,” he said at the 71st Republic Day celebration organised at the JD(S) office here.

The CAA was a dangerous development and the nation was observing the Republic Day in tough times, he said, and added that it could lead to violence and affect the sovereignty of the nation.

He said it was not appropriate for the BJP to go against the aspirations of the Constitution, and that the party was going against the aspirations within nine months of being re-elected. Mr. Gowda said it was unfortunate that the government was working towards a Hindu Rashtra instead of finding solution to serious issues the country was facing.