ADVERTISEMENT

Centre requests Karnataka High Court to direct State government to vacate madrasa in Srirangapatna Jama Masjid

Published - November 14, 2024 04:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Waqf Board, opposing this move, has claimed the mosque as its property and defended the right to conduct madrasa activities there.

PTI

A person named Abhishek Gowda from Kabbalu village in Kanakapura taluk. The petition alleged “unauthorised madrasa activities” within the mosque. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Central government has requested the Karnataka High Court to direct the Mandya district administration and the State government to clear a madrasa operating within the premises of the historic Jama Masjid in Srirangapatna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waqf Board, opposing this move, has claimed the mosque as its property and defended the right to conduct madrasa activities there.

Petition against “unauthorised madrasa activities”

The matter was brought before a division bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria following a public interest litigation filed by a person named Abhishek Gowda from Kabbalu village in Kanakapura taluk. The petition alleged “unauthorised madrasa activities” within the mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories

Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General of India for High Court of Karnataka, K. Arvind Kamath argued that the Jama Masjid was designated as a protected monument in 1951, yet unauthorised madrasa operations continue there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He noted that concerns over potential law and order issues have so far prevented any intervention. Kamath urged the court to direct the Mandya district administration to take action and vacate the madrasa from the mosque.

Property owned by Waqf Board

In defence, lawyers for the State government and the Waqf Board contested this request, stating that the Waqf Board had been recognised as the owner of the property since 1963 and, thus, conducting madrasa activities there is lawful.

After hearing both sides, the Bench adjourned the case for further arguments, scheduling the next hearing for November 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US