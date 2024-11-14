Centre requests Karnataka High Court to direct State government to vacate madrasa in Srirangapatna Jama Masjid

The Central government has requested the Karnataka High Court to direct the Mandya district administration and the State government to clear a madrasa operating within the premises of the historic Jama Masjid in Srirangapatna.

The Waqf Board, opposing this move, has claimed the mosque as its property and defended the right to conduct madrasa activities there.

Petition against “unauthorised madrasa activities”

The matter was brought before a division bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria following a public interest litigation filed by a person named Abhishek Gowda from Kabbalu village in Kanakapura taluk. The petition alleged “unauthorised madrasa activities” within the mosque.

Representing the Central government, Additional Solicitor General of India for High Court of Karnataka, K. Arvind Kamath argued that the Jama Masjid was designated as a protected monument in 1951, yet unauthorised madrasa operations continue there.

He noted that concerns over potential law and order issues have so far prevented any intervention. Kamath urged the court to direct the Mandya district administration to take action and vacate the madrasa from the mosque.

Property owned by Waqf Board

In defence, lawyers for the State government and the Waqf Board contested this request, stating that the Waqf Board had been recognised as the owner of the property since 1963 and, thus, conducting madrasa activities there is lawful.

After hearing both sides, the Bench adjourned the case for further arguments, scheduling the next hearing for November 20.