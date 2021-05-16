Karnataka

Centre releases 75 tonnes of oxygen for North Karnataka

The Centre has released 75 tonnes of oxygen for North Karnataka districts, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

A release from his office said that three trucks with imported oxygen cylinders of 25 tonnes each will reach Hubballi by Monday. One of them will be sent to Belagavi and the other to Dharwad district.

The third will be shared between Haveri and Gadag districts.

Mr. Joshi has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and others for their gesture.

