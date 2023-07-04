Centre releases ₹275 crore for expansion of Hubballi Airport Terminal

July 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the Union government releasing ₹275 crore for the expansion of the Hubballi Airport Terminal, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the release of funds will help in further upgradation of the airport.

In a press release issued here, the Union Minister has said that he wrote to Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last month seeking additional funds for various works, including expansion of the runway and the apron and improvement of cargo maintenance, in the wake of increased passenger traffic and the establishment of IIIT and IIT in Dharwad.

“Considering the letter, Mr. Scindia has taken a historic decision and released the funds after studying various proposals for the development of the airport. As per the new project, the terminal of the airport will be expanded to 20,000 sq m to accommodate 1,400 passengers at a time,” Mr. Joshi has said in the release.

Mr. Joshi has said that as Hubballi Dharwad is the second biggest municipal corporation in the State, it is required that the airport is expanded and upgraded in tune with the increasing number of passengers and demand for additional flights.

In the wake of the release of additional funds, Mr. Joshi also chaired a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee and officials in which with Airport Director Pramod Kumar Thakre participated.

Various issues concerning the airport and its services were discussed during the meeting, the release said.