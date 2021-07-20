Centre releases 23% of allocated funds for centrally sponsored schemes in Q1

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (right) briefs reporters, along with his Cabinet colleagues and officials, in Bengaluru on July 20, 2021.

Bengaluru

20 July 2021 16:11 IST

₹38,078 crore allocated in total for implementation of various schemes in 2021-22

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on July 20 reviewed the progress of 11 major centrally sponsored schemes (CSSs) in Karnataka and said the Central government has released 23% of the allocated funds in the first quarter of the current financial year.

A total ₹38,078 crore had been allocated for implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes. The Central government’s share was ₹17,536 crore of which ₹4,074 crore (23%) had been released to Karnataka till June-end.

In 2020-21, the Centre had set aside ₹18,715 crore for centrally sponsored schemes, but the actual release was ₹16,320 crore, constituting 87% of the total allocation.

Mr. Yediyurappa chaired a meeting on CSSs with Ministers and senior officials of various departments. He said the Central government’s allocation to Karnataka has been increased from ₹9,600 crore in 2014-15 to ₹17,5366 crore in 2021-22. He instructed officials to take steps for time-bound implementation of schemes, such as MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, mid-day meal, National Health Mission, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Fund, and Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana.

Noting the irregularities in some of the CSSs, the Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar to hold meetings with heads of the departments concerned for proper implementation of the schemes.

He also directed officials to submit completion certificates to the departments concerned in the Central government to avail funds on time.