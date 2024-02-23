Centre rejects Karnataka’s ₹2,594-crore proposal under Sinchayee scheme for dry land irrigation

February 23, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Centre has rejected the Karnataka’s State government’s proposal for ₹2,594 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojane meant to benefit dry land areas in the State to extend irrigation coverage and increase water use efficiency.

Revealing the recent development, Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Bose Raju on Friday told the Legislative Council that the Centre has conveyed to the State that due to non-availability of funds, the proposal has not been accepted.

Only for Dharwad

“However, the only project under the scheme has been approved for the constituency (Dharwad) of Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at a cost of ₹76 crore,” he said.

The Minister said that the Centre has conveyed its decision on February 9. About 60% of the project cost is to be borne by the Centre while the rest will be the responsibility of the State. “The proposal that would have improved dry land cultivation and improve ground water level had been submitted to the Central Water Commission, and delegations by the State, including the Central Ministers, had met Water Resources Minister,” he added.

