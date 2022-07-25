Centre promises viability gap funding for Marina projects in Byndoor, Mangaluru, Malpe

The Centre has assured Karnataka of providing viability gap funding for the Marina projects at Byndoor, Mangaluru and Malpe that will help improve commercial and tourism activities in the area, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday, adding that the State would be seeking approval of CRZ extension to help boost tourism.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi after meeting Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Monday, the Chief Minister said: “The Centre has assured the viability gap funding and has asked us to take it up on PPP model. We will invite tenders in the next 8 to 10 days and the State will also showcase this project in the Global Investors’ Meet seeking investments.”

Mr. Bommai said that the about 27 project proposals under the Ministry worth about ₹1,800 crore was discussed during a long meeting with the Union Minister. “Of the 27 projects, 10 have been approved already and the Centre has sought clarification for 10 others. Following a detailed discussion, the Centre has asked us to change the proposal for these 10 projects and submit again.”

Among others, the Chief Minister said that some proposals required approval from the Finance and Fisheries Ministry that would be approved after they are sent to these Ministries. “These include ₹250 crore Majoli fishing harbour to be approved by the Fisheries Ministry, change of name of Maritime Fisheries Training Institute.”

Further, he said that while the Kali Waterway has been approved, the DPR has to be sent, and the Hangarkatte-Manipal waterway project for which currently survey is being conducted and DPR prepared were also discussed. “The Union Minister has promised to clear both proposals.”

CRZ extension sought

The Chief Minister also said that the State will be pressing for approval from the Union Government for the extension of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) following the approval from the Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Chennai. “While Goa and Kerala had received CRZ extension that enabled them to improve tourism activities, restriction was in place in Karnataka. The State had been trying to lift this restriction in the past 20 to 25 years, which has now received approval from the Regional Office in Chennai. We will also ask for quick approval from the Centre.” All these would be a big boost to the economic development and tourism in the 320-km-long Karnataka’s coast, he added.

Road projects

The State has sought Centre’s assistance in taking up ring road projects in Raichur, Koppal, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Gadag during discussion with the Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to Mr. Bommai, the Centre had sought certain concessions, including waiving off GST and royalty for aggregators, which the State has complied with. “The Minster promised to take up the ring road projects shortly.” While 23 to 24 railway overbridge projects in the State are pending, the Minister asked the State to send proposals, Mr. Bommai said.