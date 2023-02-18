ADVERTISEMENT

Centre permits sale of excess and unauthorised tobacco in Karnataka without penalty

February 18, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MYSURU

The Centre has permitted the sale of excess and unauthorised tobacco cultivated in Karnataka without penalty in view of the dip in production.

Regional Manager of Tobacco Board, Mysuru, M. Lakshman Rao, in a statement here, said 40,207 farmers were able to produce only 59.78 million kg of Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco in an area of 60,782 hectares even though the crop size had been fixed at 100 million kg for the 2022-23 season.

Hence, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has consented to allow the sale of excess tobacco cultivated by registered growers as well as unauthorised tobacco grown by unregistered growers, he said.

Even registered tobacco growers have ceiling on the quantity of tobacco grown per barn. The tobacco cultivated over and above the ceiling fixed for registered growers is considered excess. The tobacco cultivated by farmers without tobacco cultivation licence is considered unauthorised.

The excess and unauthorised tobacco can be sold at the auction platforms of the Tobacco Board on normal service charges, said Mr. Rao adding that the penalty has been waived this year.

President of Federation of FCV Tobacco Growers Association of Karnataka Javare Gowda said the government’s decision to waive the penalty has come late this year, leading to confusion among the farmers.

The announcement on purchase of excess and unauthorised tobacco came only after the tobacco farmers staged a protest, he said.

Meanwhile, the poor production of tobacco this year has been attributed to continuous rains during June and July last year, which are considered crucial months for the growth of the crop.

The waiver in penalty for excess and unauthorised tobacco will “hand hold” the FCV tobacco farmers to overcome their financial problems, said a statement from the Tobacco Board.

