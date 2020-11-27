Centre of excellence to be set up in association with STPI

Bengaluru

27 November 2020 20:15 IST

The State Cabinet on Friday decided to establish a centre for excellence in Bengaluru in association with the Software Technology Park of India (STPI). It is estimated cost is ₹26.77 crore.

The State would contribute its share of ₹18.6 crore to the project. The centre of excellence will focus on efficiency augmentation under the Union government’s digital platforms, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said.

The Cabinet has decided to include Laxmipura village of Somashettyhalli in Yeshwantpur hobli, Kanshiramnagar, Mallasandra, and parts of Manavarthe Kaval in Uttarahalli to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

Advertising

Advertising

It was decided to include three officials from the Finance Department, Railways, and Urban Development Department in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation’s committee, he said.