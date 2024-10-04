Centre of Excellence on Land Management opened in Mysuru

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inaugurated a Centre of Excellence on Land Management in Mysuru to usher in reforms in the management of land records by the Revenue Department.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the facility at Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in the city, Mr. Gowda said the Centre of Excellence on Land Records Management established in co-ordination with the Centre will conduct research on the reforms needed in the area of management of land records through use of technology and make recommendations to the States and Union Territories in South India.

The Centre of Excellence, which is the third such facility in the country, will make recommendations to eight States and Union Territories in South India including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said.

The establishment of the facility assumes significance in the light of the prevailing confusion in ownership and absence of ownership security over lands in several instances and the need to provide a solution to the problems through use of technology.

The Centre of Excellence, Mr. Gowda, hoped would give more strength to the reforms in the Revenue Department undertaken by the State government. There was a need to bring in pro-people reforms in the Revenue Department.

The facility will not only serve to train officials in better management of revenue records, but also facilitate exchange of best practices in land management, survey and administration of land records among different states and union territories, he said.