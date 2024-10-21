Centre of Excellence in Agriculture to come up in Mandya

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday, October 21, said all taluks in Mandya district would get offices of the Assistant Directors of agriculture, and added the MLAs of the respective Assembly constituencies must come forward to identify suitable land for the offices.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence, which will be built on the premises of the office of the assistant director of agriculture in Mandya at a cost of ₹2 crore, he said the centre would handle different departmental works.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya, said the government has taken steps to provide grants for the construction of permanent buildings for the Raitha Samparka Kendras that are functioning on rented premises. The kendras lack government buildings and are hence operating from rented buildings.

The Minister said the tahsildars of the taluks and the Agriculture Department officers must coordinate and identify land for housing the offices of the assistant directors in every taluk.

Ravikumar, MLA, Dr. Kumara, DC, and others were present.

Jagjivan Ram Bhavan

In a separate programme, the Minister laid the foundation stone for Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan in Mandya. Coming up at a cost of ₹3.80 crore, the bhavan was a long-pending demand and the foundation stone was laid at Vivekananda Nagar in the city.

The Minister said the bhavan is expected to be ready in the next year. “All efforts will be made to get the bhavan ready by next year.”

The Minister said the students’ hostels that function in rented buildings will get their own buildings. The land for the hostels will be identified and the buildings will be constructed in different stages.

Ravi Kumar, Mandya MLA, said Mandya did not have Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan for all these years and therefore he requested the Minister to allocate grants for the bhavan. The project has received a fund of ₹3.80 crore and the foundation stone for the same was laid on Monday.