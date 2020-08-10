‘Centre may start schools after Sept.’

Bengaluru

10 August 2020 23:48 IST

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the Union government was mulling over the idea of reopening schools after September. He, however, added that he was yet to look into the modalities of this.

Sources in the Department of Primary and Secondary Education said that the Union government was planning to start classes 10, 11 from September 1, while the remaining classes would commence in a phased manner. “But the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic will be left to individual State governments,” said a source.

The department had conducted a survey among parents in June where many had said that schools should not reopen until the number of cases reduces.

Advertising

Advertising