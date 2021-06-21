Centre makes amends, includes Kannada for training purposes

Bengaluru

21 June 2021 17:26 IST

Would be among seven Indian languages to be imparted to MPs, legislators and officials

After coming under attack for dropping Kannada from the list of languages for training purposes, the Parliament secretariat has made amends. In a fresh notification issued on June 20, Kannada has been included in the list of Indian languages that would be imparted to members of Parliament, legislators and officials.

The online training is set to begin on June 22.

Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter on Monday to announce the amendment, and also posted the new order.

“We are all proud that Kannada has been included among the Indian languages (for training purposes),” the Minister tweeted.

On Sunday, Kannada Development Authority Chairman and noted Kannada film director T.S. Nagabharana and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy were among those who criticised the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for not considering Kannada among the languages selected for training purposes.

Initially, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil and Telugu were selected from among Indian languages.

Training is also being imparted in French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Russian and Portuguese.