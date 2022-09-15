Centre, Karnataka govt. continuing to follow anti-farmers’ policies, alleges Rajya Raitha Sangha president

The Central govt. ignored farmers and turned down their demand to waive the loans, says Nagendra

Badagalapur Nagendra, President of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, has targeted the governments and alleged that Union and State governments have continued anti-farmers’ policies by neglecting the agrarian sector with no concrete projects to uplift the status of the farmers in the country.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday.

Mr. Nagendra said that the Union government extended its helping hands towards the corporate sector by waiving off loans of ₹10 lakh crore but at the same time ignored the farmers and turned down their demand to waive the loans.

When people in Karnataka are suffering due to flood and heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was busy celebrating Janaspandan programme in a grand manner. “Were they having no responsibility? Will it be called a pro-people concern? “ he questioned.

He suggested celebrating a simple Dasara this year considering the hardship of the farmers and citizens in the State and should spend the money reserved for celebration to rehabilitation of flood victims.

Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has forgotten its real work and is acting like a real estate agency, he criticised and announced that against the Union and State government’s anti-farmers attitude, the Raita Sangha has called an awareness programme at Mandy on September 19.

Chamaras Malipatil, Honorary President of the Sangha said that the government moved for unscientific acquisition of lands of the farmers of the district for Surat-Chennai, economic express corridor under Bharat Mala project. He demanded that proper compensation should be released to all those who lost lands.

Nagarathna V. Patil, President of women wing of the sangha, Mallikarjun Satyampet, Regional vice president Sharanu Mandarawad, district president, Doddagowda Patil, Manu Patil, Bandappagowda Ireddy and others were present.