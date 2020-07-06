Centre, Karnataka government are benchmarks for credibility, claims BJP leader

While the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Karnataka have emerged as benchmarks for credibility while the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, has lost credibility with the people, claimed B.L. Santosh, national general secretary (organisation), BJP.

He was addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers in the State marking the conclusion of the month-long ‘Jana Samvada’ campaign to mark one year of the Narendra Modi-led Union government. While Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol was the chief guest at the event, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa joined the rally virtually. Mr. Santosh claimed that the country was courageously facing the COVID-19 crisis and the aggression by China thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed that the economy, which has taken a hit because of the lockdown, was on the way to a “V-shape recovery” and there were new opportunities and jobs being created in rural areas because of the “local” push from the Prime Minister, aided by the economic package.

Speaking of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State, especially in Bengaluru, he said the crisis would continue to dog the country for the coming three or four months and needed to be faced with courage and personal precaution, not with fear. “While we are concerned of the rising number of cases in Bengaluru, we should be optimistic that Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other cities that had peaked are stabilising or have seen a dip in the number of cases being reported every day,” he said.

Praise for Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar also received praise from Mr. Santosh. “While several States backtracked from holding the exam, in our State Minister S. Suresh Kumar took it up as a challenge. Many asked questions like who would be responsible if the children fell ill. We are obviously elected to take responsibility, not run away from it. We cannot run away, we have to create systems to navigate through the crisis.”