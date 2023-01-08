Centre is not imposing Hindi on any State: Sankanur

January 08, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Haveri

BJP MLC S.V. Sankanur has denied allegations by Kannada activists that the Union government is imposing Hindi on Karnataka or any other State.

“Some people are alleging that the Central government is imposing Hindi on Karnataka. It is not true. There is absolutely no truth in the allegation,’’ Mr. Sankanur said at a session on New National Education Policy at the Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Haveri on Sunday.

However, one of the resolutions passed unanimously at the sammelan says that it is opposed to the imposition of Hindi by the Union government.

“It is not true that NEP favours only Hindi. On the contrary, K. Kasturi Rangan, head of the NEP Committee, has recommended that the policy of providing education to students in their mother tongue till fifth standard has to be extended to eighth standard, he said.

“I am closely involved with the implementation of the NEP. I can tell you very confidently that there are no provisions to impose Hindi on Karnataka or any other State. It is perfectly aligned with the three language formula that was adopted in the 1986 National Education Policy,” he said.

He said that he was very happy to announce that the Basavaraj Bommai government has decided not to close down government schools with zero attendance or low attendance in the State.

There are 10,337 government schools with just 20 students, 3,261 schools with 10 students, 869 schools with five students and 279 schools with zero attendance. However, the State government has decided not to close down any of these schools as it is committed to the protection and preservation of Kannada.

He also dismissed as baseless the claims that the NEP was introduced in haste. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began preparations for introduction of such a policy right after his election in 2014. He appointed a committee headed by the former Cabinet Secretary T.S.R. Subrahmanyam that was tasked with crafting an education policy that would be suited to the 21st century. The committee toured across the country and studied various aspects. It submitted a report to the government. The then Human Resource Minister Prakash Javdekar constituted the committee headed by Dr. Kasturi Rangan. Even this committee took two years to study the subject and prepare a report, Mr. Sankanur said.

It opened the issue for public debate and refined it after receiving objections and effecting over 2,000 amendments, the committee submitted the report, he said.

He cited some advantages of the new policy like not mandating books for students at the pre-primary level.

Nagarekha Gaonkar, teacher, said that the NEP has set a target of universal education by 2030 as the recent NSSO survey has indicated that over 3.22 crore students are out of school.

Raghu Akmanchi, professor, said that NEP has laid unprecedented stress on research and development as part of college and university syllabus. “Ending commercialisation of education, allowing foreign universities to open branches in India, introducing a single administrative mechanism for medicine, engineering and higher education and setting up of a higher education commission for continuous monitoring and evaluation are the highlights of NEP,’’ he said.