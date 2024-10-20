Centre is misusing agencies for political purposes, claims H.K. Patil

“The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is misusing Constitutional bodies and agencies for political purposes. It is destroying their autonomy and using them as political tools to target opponents,” claimed Minister H.K. Patil in Haveri on Sunday.

“They are playing politics around the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) issue. They do not realise that the people of the State have seen through their conspiracies and are waiting to give them a proper reply,” he said.

“Enforcement Directorate officers have gone to the MUDA office in Mysuru for preliminary investigation. But the BJP is claiming it as a raid. What we do not understand is what is the connection between the MUDA issue and the ED? How is it involved? Has there been any financial misappropriation or money laundering? Has there been any exchange of money? Has anyone taken money or property and run away? If the ED needs any information, it can summon it. But to claim that there has been a raid and to use that as news peg to defame political opponents is political vendetta,” he claimed.

“Has the ED become suddenly active after the elections were announced? Is there a connection between elections and the ED investigation? The people have seen that there is widespread news about ED and MUDA, every day after the announcement of elections by the Election Commission,” he said.

“It is very clear that the ED’s actions reduce the dignity of democracy. Those in vantage positions should know that the use of Central agencies like the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Department is not good. It is detrimental to democracy just as political vengeance and malice are. It is all part of an attempt to divert the attention of the people,” he claimed.

“We have maintained that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has committed no mistake in the matter. There is no reason for him to fear. However, he is the target of endless insults by the BJP which is making false allegations against him. The court has allowed an investigation and it is duly being carried out by the Lokayukta. What does it mean if the ED suddenly appears at this stage?” he said.

He said that Congress ticket for the byelections in the Shiggaon Assembly Constituency will be finalised on Monday. “Our party election committee is holding meetings already. They will consider the opinions of legislators, local leaders, gauge the mood of the electors and interact with the candidates. We have conveyed our opinions to the high command,” he said.

“The bypolls will show the strength of Mr. Siddaramaiah as a leader and also, D.K. Shivakumar’s organising skills,” he said.

Asked about choosing a candidate from the minority community, he said that social justice will be kept in mind during distribution of party ticket.

He said that disputes between prospective candidates M. Qadri and Yasir Khan Pathan will be resolved by speaking to both of them. “We can either choose one of them or give ticket to anyone of their choice,” Mr. Patil said.

About issuing ticket to Lingayat candidates, he said that the Congress will consider all aspects, including representation, ideology and support of the masses. “A candidate who is acceptable to everyone and has a chance to win, will be chosen,” he said.

He denied allegations that there was a compromise made by Congress leaders during the Lok Sabha elections. “The Congress does not indulge in unacceptable things like match fixing. Our politics is based on principles,” he said.

