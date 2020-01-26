‘Centre is diverting people’s attention’

The Union government is diverting the attention of people from more serious issues by its attempts to divide the country through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday.

“Employment opportunities have become a mirage for youngsters while farmers are in crisis. An atmosphere has been created wherein women and members of minority communities are living in fear,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here.

The Congress would fight the ways in which the BJP had been dividing the country on communal and caste lines, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress would create awareness against the BJP’s alleged anti-constitutional moves, and that there was a need to protect the Constitution.