‘Centre improving infrastructure facilities across country’

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 17, 2022 20:22 IST

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said the implementation of schemes intended to ensure social justice for deprived sections of society got fillip in the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a programme meant to distribute equipment for the physically challenged under the Central government schemes in Shivamogga on Saturday. As many as 1,020 physically challenged people were being provided with equipment, including wheelchairs, callipers, hearing aids, and mobile phones for the blind. “The equipment will help the physically-challenged people lead an independent life,” he said.

Further, the Minister said the Union government had been improving infrastructure facilities across the country. The northeastern States had also been benefited the projects that intended to improve roads, health, and education sectors.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the programme had been organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 4.5 lakh people in Shivamogga district benefited from different schemes of the Union government, he said.

