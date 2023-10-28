ADVERTISEMENT

Centre has not released a single rupee to Karnataka for drought relief despite appeals: Siddaramaiah

October 28, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Chief Minister accuses the BJP of attempting to destabilise his government

Anil Kumar Sastry

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing the media at the Mangaluru International Airport on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S Manjunath

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 28, 2023, said the Centre has not released a single rupee towards drought relief for Karnataka though the State government has twice urged it to release at least ₹17,000 crore. The Centre thus has been continuing the step motherly treatment to Karnataka, he told reporters at Mangaluru International Airport en route to Udupi.

The Central team has accepted that 116 taluks in the State were affected by drought while the state has estimated losses to a tune of ₹33,000 crore. Yet there has been no positive response from the centre, Mr. Siddaramaiah lamented. 

Between spells of drought and untimely rain, pulses take a hit in Karnataka

Dinner meeting

Asked about his dinner meeting with Home Minister G Parameshwara and others on Friday, Mr Siddaramaiah said it was an informal meeting following Mr Parameshwara’s invitation. Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi too were invited. No politics was discussed, he said. 

‘BJP trying to destabilise govt’

Responding to queries about the BJP allegedly offering ₹50 crore to Congress MLAs to bring down his government, Mr Siddaramaiah said he had heard about attempts by the BJP to destabilise his government; but not about the cash offer.

