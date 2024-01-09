Centre has insulted Kannadigas by rejecting State’s tableau at Republic Day Parade: Siddaramaiah

January 09, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Union government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for Karnataka’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

“Karnataka faced a similar situation even last year as our State’s tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted it, keeping the Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the Central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a press release.

“Several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately, the Central government has rejected all these proposals. We had conceptualised the tableau of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Brand Bengaluru, and Karnataka’s nature. But these proposals to showcase Karnataka’s rich nature and Brand Bengaluru were rejected,” he said. “However, the Central committee rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the nation to our State’s immense achievements and exemplary figures,” he said.

“The fact that the Congress government is in power in the State seems to be a concerning factor to the BJP-led Central government. From the devolution of tax and injustice in drought relief to the sale of banks, ports, and airports built by Kannadigas, the Central government is constantly attacking Kannadigas with political malice. Now, by denying the State the opportunity in the tableau presentation, it has attacked our identity again,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“It is unfortunate that the MPs of @BJP4Karnataka are not questioning this injustice. They have become puppets of [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi. To whom are they loyal? Kannadigas or Narendra Modi?” the Chief Minister asked.

“It is not too late yet, the Central government should immediately correct its mistake and rectify the injustice done to Karnataka by allowing us to participate in the tableau presentation at the prestigious Republic Day parade,” the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka had sent tableaux to the Republic Day Parade for 14 consecutive years. In 2023, Karnataka featured the ‘Nari Shakti’ tableau at the parade which reflected women’s empowerment.