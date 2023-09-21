Centre has given in-principle approval for cable car project at Rajhansgad Fort, says MLA

September 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Union government has given in-principle approval to a proposal to set up a cable car to Rajhansgad Fort in Yallur village in Belagavi district, to promote tourism.

BJP leader and MLA Abhay Patil has in a release said that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured him of funding the project.

Mr. Patil said that the project will be named after the former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will promote tourism and strengthen the economy, the MLA said.

Though a detailed project report is yet to be prepared, the project has been envisaged to connect the two-kilometre stretch from the road beside the Aravalli Lake to the Yallur Fort.

Public Works officers inspected the area in 2019. Mr. Patil had also urged the State government to include it in the State Budget.

However, the State government is yet to make an announcement regarding this.

