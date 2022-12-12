Centre has failed to safeguard interests of areca growers, says Congress leader

December 12, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Hassan

Congress leader Ramesh Hegde has alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government failed to protect the interests of areca growers.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Ramesh Hegde, who is also the convener of the committee constituted by the Congress party to study the issues bothering Malnad growers, said that the Centre was favouring a few merchants of Gujarat and other northern States at the cost of areca growers in Karnataka.

The price of areca had fallen down substantially for the anti-grower policies adopted by the government. The government had decided to import areca from Bhutan without a minimum import price. Large quantities of areca had been imported illegally through Mizoram and Manipur. The Centre had failed to stop it. Similarly, poor-quality areca had been imported from Sri Lanka as well. All these factors contributed to the decrease in areca prices, he said.

During the UPA rule, he said, the price of areca reached the highest. Then, the Centre had increased minimum import price and that had helped the native growers, he said.