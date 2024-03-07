Centre grants permission to procure milling copra

March 07, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Union government has granted permission to the State government to procure 2,999 tonnes of milling copra at minimum support price. The Centre has already granted permission to procure additional 7,000 tonnes of ball copra from coconut growers across the State.

Minister for Agricultural Marketing and Sugar Shivananda Patil in a statement to the media on Wednesday said that the government’s efforts had paid off following the Centre’s decision to allow the State to procure both ball and milling copra.

An estimated 11,995 tonnes of milling copra would be available in coconut growing districts. The Centre granted permission to procure only 25% of the total production. The date for commencement of procurement would be announced soon, he said.

The State had already procured 62,500 tonnes of ball copra. The Centre has been urged to procure 1,25,000 tonnes of copra owing to increased yield. But the Centre had granted permission for additional 7,000 tonnes only, the Minister said.

A large number of coconut growers have registered for the procurement of ball copra at support price in APMC markets in several districts. The registration process commenced on March 4.

