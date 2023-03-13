Centre grants additional flood assistance of ₹941 crore to State

March 13, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The High Level Committee (HLC) that met under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, has approved additional Central assistance of ₹941.04 crore to poll-bound Karnataka under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) towards damages due to flood, landslips, and cloudburst during 2022.

Karnataka is one of the five States to get such additional Central assistance. An official release said the assistance was over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

It may be noted that the Opposition parties had accused the Centre of releasing only a paltry sum for handling floods as well as landslips and urged the State government to take up the issue with the Centre. The issue had figured even during the last legislature session held a few weeks ago.

Thanking the Centre for the assistance, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “This shows the resolve of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the people of Karnataka which faced natural disasters.” He also thanked Mr. Shah for clearing the assistance.