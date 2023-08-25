HamberMenu
Centre grants ₹26 crore for runway resurfacing at Kalaburagi Airport

August 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalaburagi MP and chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee Umesh Jadhav chairing a reviewing meeting at the airport in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Kalaburagi MP and chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee Umesh Jadhav chairing a reviewing meeting at the airport in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Civil Aviation Ministry has granted a substantial sum of ₹26 crore for the resurfacing of the runway at Kalaburagi Airports, Kalaburagi MP and Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee Umesh Jadhav has said.

Chairing a review meeting with officials and members of the advisory committee at Kalaburagi Airport on Friday, Dr. Jadhav said that the Central government is committed to fostering the growth of aviation infrastructure in the region.

The allocation of funds for the runway resurfacing project is a testament to the Centre’s vision of enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency, he said.

Dr. Jadhav also discussed issues such as need for consistent water supply, proper street lighting along the airport approach road, improved landscaping around the airport premises and the provision of wheelchairs for senior citizens.

He also shed light on the long-term development plans for the airport, including construction of a new terminal building, extension of aprons and new air traffic control facilities. A proposal with an estimation of ₹500 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take up development works, he added.

Airport Director Chilaka Mahesh, DGM (Civil Engineer) K. Basavaraj and advisory committee members Akash Rathod, Narsimha Mendon and Sangamesh Kalyani were present.

