Centre gives nod for mega textile park at Kalaburagi

March 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The much-awaited mega textile park at Kalaburagi district was sanctioned by the Union government on Friday. The foundation stone laying for the project will be held on March 24, tentatively, at Kalaburagi.

Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi MP, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that for the last two years he has been making an effort to bring the park to Kalaburagi.

“I had promised to bring the park to Kalaburagi district soon after getting elected as an MP, and also announced that I would retire from politics if the park was not sanctioned,” he added.

Dr. Jadhav said that the park project sanctioned for the district will not be dropped at any cost. However, he said that the park was sanctioned to Kalaburagi district as the region has a sizable area under cotton cultivation.

Criticising the then UPA-led Congress government, Dr. Jadhav said that the Congress had announced the Railway Division for Kalaburagi just to gain political mileage during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In fact the UPA government was not interested in setting it up in Kalaburagi, he alleged.

He said that the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park in Kalaburagi will generate at least 50,000 to 1 lakh employment in the region. The project will reduce the migration of people for employment.

As per the preliminary project report for the park, the State government has earmarked 1,550 acres of land in Firozabad, Nadisinnur, and Kiranagi villages in Kalaburagi district. The total cost of the infrastructure development of the park was estimated to ₹1,834 crore.