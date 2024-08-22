Centre gives approval to State’s proposal for building 5-km-long flyover in Belagavi

The Union government has given an in-principle approval for a flyover across Belagavi city estimated to cost around ₹4,500 crore.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the State government’s proposal to build the five-kilometre-long flyover that will connect the national highways connecting Maharashtra and Goa to Belagavi.

It will run across the city and connect its two ends. It will ease the traffic problems in the city and provide better connectivity to Hubballi-Dharwad, said a release from Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Tenders will be invited soon and work will be completed in 40 months, the Minister said.

A detailed project report was sent to the Centre a few months ago. Satish Jarkiholi met Mr. Gadkari in June. The proposal was discussed during Mr. Gadkari’s visit to Belagavi. The proposal was approved in a meeting of officers chaired by the Union Minister in New Delhi on August 13, said the release. Satish Jarkiholi and senior officers of his department attended the meeting.

The Union Minister has agreed to share the cost of the project, Satish Jarkiholi said.

Mr. Gadkari has also assured support to other projects like six-laning the Belagavi-Sankeshwar highway and the Halaga-Macche Bypass.

The flyover will be built from the National Highway (NH-48) passing through Sankam Hotel, Ashoka Circle, RTO Circle and extending up to Kittur Chennamma Circle.

A circular rotary inter-pass will come up to facilitate movement of vehicles at the Ashoka Circle.

Access control features and ramps will be built near the Central Bus Stand, RTO Circle, Rani Channamma Circle and Sri Krishna Devaraya Circle.

A service road that will connect Belagavi Airport through a road overbridge will be built, according to the release.