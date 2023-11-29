Centre for Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship inaugurated in Belagavi

November 29, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Centre for Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CTIE) was inaugurated at the KLE Technological University Dr. M.S. Sheshgiri College of Engineering and Technology in Belagavi on Wednesday.

College principal S.F. Patil said that the centre is a platform for KLETU’s commitment to shape not only academic curriculum but also entrepreneurial landscape of North Karnataka.

“The objective of setting up the centre is to prevent brain drain from Tier II cities and empower the local community by creating opportunities for cutting-edge research and development. It will serve as a platform for students, researchers and entrepreneurs to collaborate, leverage collective potential to drive technological advancements and economic growth in the region,” he said.

Director of the centre Shiv Turmari described this as a transformative initiative as it can help nurture technological entrepreneurial talent from local areas.

Arun Tigadi and others spoke. Teachers and students were present.