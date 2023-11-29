HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre for Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship inaugurated in Belagavi

November 29, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Centre for Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CTIE) was inaugurated at the KLE Technological University Dr. M.S. Sheshgiri College of Engineering and Technology in Belagavi on Wednesday.

College principal S.F. Patil said that the centre is a platform for KLETU’s commitment to shape not only academic curriculum but also entrepreneurial landscape of North Karnataka.

“The objective of setting up the centre is to prevent brain drain from Tier II cities and empower the local community by creating opportunities for cutting-edge research and development. It will serve as a platform for students, researchers and entrepreneurs to collaborate, leverage collective potential to drive technological advancements and economic growth in the region,” he said.

Director of the centre Shiv Turmari described this as a transformative initiative as it can help nurture technological entrepreneurial talent from local areas.

Arun Tigadi and others spoke. Teachers and students were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.