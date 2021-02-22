‘Centre for improving sports facilities’

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju has said the Centre was committed to strengthening sports infrastructure facilities and the country would aim to be one among the top 10 highest medal-winning countries in the 2028 Olympics.
He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an indoor stadium at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga on Sunday. The stadium is coming up at a cost of ₹5 crore.
The Centre has been providing sports infrastructure to all States. “We are improving facilities so that we can host the Olympics in the coming years. India stands first in the world in terms of the youth population. The youth have many opportunities and they should make use of them,” he said. “We have launched Fit India programme to encourage fitness among people,” he said.
Further, the Minister said the government had fulfilled many demands of the State government. Shivamogga would become a major sports hub in the country in a few years. “I hope sports personalities from Karnataka win gold medals in future Olympic events,” he said.
