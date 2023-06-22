Centre for Data Science and Social Impact launched

June 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Centre for Data Science and Social Impact (CDSSI) has been launched to leverage data and data science in the social sector.

Launched in Bengaluru, CDSSI will connect Social Purpose Organisations (SPOs) with funders, academia, tech enablers and other experts, to drive the social sector’s rapid adoption of data and data science.

Platform for best practices

CDSSI will also provide a platform to share best practices and insights and demonstrate how SPOs utilise data to quickly identify challenges, solve problems, and make informed decisions.

CDSSI is launched by Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) and Citicorp Finance (India) Limited.

“The Centre is part of ISDM’s commitment to create a collaborative ecosystem bringing in experts and players from the market, civil society, and the State to make data science truly relevant for greater social impact. Just as data science has significantly powered some of the biggest businesses of the world today, it has the potential to help us solve many of the world’s most pressing problems by building resilient and impactful organisations, when used wisely and effectively,” said Ravi Sreedharan, founder and president, ISDM.

The launch took place at a strategic convening titled, Driving Change: Data Science for Social Impact at Scale. It featured eminent experts, SPO leaders, academia, and seasoned professionals from the data-for-social impact space. Consisting of two consecutive roundtable discussions, the event highlighted challenges in adopting data and data science within the sector, good practices, and the potential of advanced data science for social impact.