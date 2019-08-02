Centre extends visiting hours at Gol Gumbaz

The decision of the Union Ministry of Culture to extend the visiting hours at the historical Gol Gumbaz till 9 p.m. has been welcomed by many activists.

It has been a long-pending demand of activists and the general public to extend the visiting hours as the earlier time was stipulated at 6 p.m.

Though the Department of Tourism had taken a decision in the past to illuminate the Gol Gumbaz for visitors, due to financial constraints the project could never be continued for long.

Only during some special occasions such as Navaraspur Utsav, the Gol Gumbaz was illuminated and that too for only a few days. But now following the new order, people here are hoping that illumination will continue without any break.

The officials of Archaeological Survey of India are waiting for an order copy. They are now saying that they will provide necessary facilities to ensure people visit the Gol Gumbaz till 9 p.m.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mounish Kuruvatti, Conservation Assistant, said that they will make necessary preparations to fulfil the order.

He said that as the monument will have to remain opened after 6 p.m. also for the general public, they will now have to install more lights inside the premises.

He said that to ensure the safety of visitors, more security personal will have to be deployed.

Mr. Kuruvatti, however, made it clear that visitors will not be allowed inside the structure of the monument, which is the dome area.

He said that the dome area will remain opened for the general public only till 6 p.m. Admitting that the opening of the monument till 9 p.m. will help more visitors to see the monument, he said that additional visitors will help increase revenue.

He said that on an average, 2,500 people visit the monument on a daily basis. The extension of visiting hours will help in bringing in more visitors.

“Even the locals will be curious to see the monument at night,” he said.

With regard to illumination, he said that the Department of Tourism will take a final decision on that.