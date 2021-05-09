Centre discriminating against State: Jarkiholi

He says elected representatives need to raise their voice

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has alleged that that the Union government was discriminating against Karnataka with regard to the supply of vaccine and oxygen.

Speaking to presspersons at his home office in Gogak on Saturday, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said that while he welcomed the State government’s decision to enforce a lockdown, there was a need for the MPs from the State to raise their voice against the discrimination in the supply of vaccine and oxygen.

He said that at a time when the State was facing the brunt of the pandemic and was direly in need of the requisite supply of vaccine and oxygen, the MPs should fight for the people of the State.

However, none of the MPs were opening their mouth and had become elected representatives just in name, he said.

‘Acute shortage’

Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said that there was acute oxygen shortage in the State because of which the hospitals were not getting the required quantity and consequently the doctors were finding it difficult to treat the patients.