Centre destabilising youth initiatives: Shivakumar

Blames Delhi police for questioning IYC chief

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Centre of “destabilising” the youth movement and blamed the Delhi police for questioning Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas B.V., whose work in coordinating COVID-19 relief in the national capital has won praise.

In a video statement, Mr. Shivakumar said” “The Delhi police and the Central government should know that Mr. Srinivas is one of the leaders in the youth movement. Without any political power, his contribution and service to the nation is lauded by the entire country and the world media... We are proud of Mr. Srinivas, especially as he belongs to Karnataka. He is a big asset to the nation, not only to the Congress party.” He accused the Delhi police and Central government of trying to destabilise the youth movement. “Youth have to stand by him, he is not involved in political work, but is working for humanity,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas on Friday had said the Delhi police’s Crime Branch questioned him about the aid being provided by him to people during the pandemic. However, the Delhi police has said the questioning has been done following a Delhi High Court order.

Mr. Shivakumar said: “We stand by him and support him in the commendable and hard work he is doing.” Mr Srinivas hails from Shivamogga and he became the youth Congress chief last year.